Home World A Palermitan from the Guinness Book of Records? The bet of the youtuber Roberto Ricotta
World

A Palermitan from the Guinness Book of Records? The bet of the youtuber Roberto Ricotta

by admin
A Palermitan from the Guinness Book of Records? The bet of the youtuber Roberto Ricotta

by palermolive.it – ​​5 seconds ago

A possible Guinness Book of Records, all from Palermo, that of Roberto Ricotta who has even received the social interest of the television host Gerry Scotti. Being able to swim in all the ocean beaches of Sydney in less than 24…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «A Palermo from the Guinness Book of Records? The bet of the youtuber Roberto Ricotta appeared 5 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it ».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Asean Summit, Lavrov: "US and NATO want to dominate Asia and the Pacific"

You may also like

the images of the find – Corriere TV

Stellar graveyard, comic review in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Blinken Presses Russian Foreign Minister to Free WSJ...

What is known about the killing of the...

Scooters, Paris votes no in the referendum: towards...

The turning point of Montenegro, the economist Milatovic...

Darya Trepova wanted for St. Petersburg bombing

Pope: We need exceptional politicians – Vatican News

Surprise cut by OPEC+, Brent and WTI prices...

Donald Trump arriving in his Tower and Manhattan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy