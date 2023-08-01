Home » A Palestinian bomber was killed after injuring six people in the West Bank
A Palestinian bomber was killed after injuring six people in the West Bank

A Palestinian bomber was killed after injuring six people in the West Bank

A 20-year-old Palestinian was killed by an off-duty policeman after injuring six people in a bomb attack outside a shopping mall in Maale Adumim, in the West Bank. According to the testimonies gathered by the police, the man, later identified as Mohannad al-Mazraa, started shooting inside and then outside a shopping centre, which is located in an illegal Israeli settlement in the West Bank: six customers of a food and a hairdresser were injured, a 40-year-old man is in serious condition. An off-duty policeman present at the scene first tried to force the bomber to drop his weapon, then when he shot at him he returned fire, killing him.

A few hours later, still in the West Bank, another Palestinian was killed by an Israeli soldier, who had stopped him for a check at the Eshtamoa Junction bus station, near the Shima settlements. As reported from the Israeli press once stopped, the Palestinian pulled out a long knife and tried to hit the soldier who shot him, killing him.

