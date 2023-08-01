A Palestinian bomber was killed after injuring six people in the West Bank

A 20-year-old Palestinian was killed by an off-duty policeman after injuring six people in a bomb attack outside a shopping mall in Maale Adumim, in the West Bank. According to the testimonies gathered by the police, the man, later identified as Mohannad al-Mazraa, started shooting inside and then outside a shopping centre, which is located in an illegal Israeli settlement in the West Bank: six customers of a food and a hairdresser were injured, a 40-year-old man is in serious condition. An off-duty policeman present at the scene first tried to force the bomber to drop his weapon, then when he shot at him he returned fire, killing him.

Footage shows the shooting attack in Maaleh Adumim, and the moment the terrorist, wearing a yellow vest, was shot dead by a Border Police officer. pic.twitter.com/p2r4jiJEZS — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 1, 2023

A few hours later, still in the West Bank, another Palestinian was killed by an Israeli soldier, who had stopped him for a check at the Eshtamoa Junction bus station, near the Shima settlements. As reported from the Israeli press once stopped, the Palestinian pulled out a long knife and tried to hit the soldier who shot him, killing him.

