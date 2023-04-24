A Palestinian man ran over some passersby in a car in Jerusalem, injuring five: he was killed shortly after

A Palestinian man drove over some passers-by in Jerusalem, Israel, in a car on Monday afternoon, injuring five: the man was shot and killed shortly after by a citizen who happened to be nearby. It happened in Davidka Square, a few meters from the busy Mahane Yehuda market. The man driving the car was called Khatem Najma, he was 39 years old and lived in East Jerusalem, the part of the city that belongs to the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1967: he had no criminal record but it seems that in the past he had had mental health, Israeli media say. The country’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the episode “a terrorist attack”.