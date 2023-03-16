A video from the show “The Matchmaker” is circulating on social networks, which angered many users, who strongly condemned the behavior of the participants.

Recordings of parts of shows aimed at meeting emotional partners or getting married are often found on social networks, and some of them quickly become viral. The quotes of the participants often make the public laugh, but now a participant who shocked the audience with his behavior and enraged the users of social networks has attracted a lot of attention.

During the “Matchmaker” show, one candidate brutally insulted a woman he met at the very beginning of the conversation. The lady approached the potential new partner and politely introduced herself, when the participant started to mumble and roll his eyes, and then he rudely addressed her, as well as the host of the show.

“And what should we talk about? How old are you?” asked the man, and when the participant answered that she was 55, he pointed out that he did not believe her – “This is terrible! Well, you are over 70. Why are you lying? I said I wanted someone up to 53 years old and older, and what did you bring me?“, he spoke, semi-intelligibly, to the host of the show, who tried to calm him down, and then came to the defense of the participant Rada.

“Please, TV, don’t send me any old ladies, she can say she’s 35. I can’t expect a long relationship from you, you know“, he continued with insults and enraged the audience, who in the comments slammed the rude candidate.

“What a log”, “The character is drunk 100% of his life”, “As soon as he extended his limp hand, there should have been a signal that there was nothing from him. He is just stealing God’s day”, are some of the comments. Watch the part of the show that is spreading rapidly on the networks:

