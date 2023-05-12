Home » A pedestrian bridge collapses at Espo in Finland, many children fall into the void: 27 injured
World

A pedestrian bridge collapses at Espo in Finland, many children fall into the void: 27 injured

by admin
A pedestrian bridge collapses at Espo in Finland, many children fall into the void: 27 injured

At least 27 people, mostly children, were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Finland at Espo, just outside Helsinki. This was reported by police sources, according to which a group of students was crossing the bridge at the time of the collapse.

According to police, several people fell several meters when the plywood bridge collapsed at around 9:30 in the morning.

It was a pedestrian bridge for public use. The injured were part of a group of schoolchildren, says Helsinki University Hospital.

According to Helsingin Sanomat, many of the injured are schoolchildren from Kalasatama Comprehensive School. The patients were transferred to Bridge Hospital, New Children’s Hospital and Peijas and Jorvi hospitals.

A total of 11 patients arrived at the hospitals as of 10.15am. The main part of the injuries are fractures of the limbs. The Rescue Department was alerted to a major collapse accident in Tapiola at 9:23am. Several units from the rescue department were dispatched to the scene.

See also  Udinese-Sampdoria / The report cards of the editorial staff: all too simple

You may also like

War Ukraine – Russia, the news of May...

Mark Jackson didn’t even give Nikola Jokic a...

South Africa attempts reform of financial rules to...

‘Daily fragments of life’ and ‘Unpredictable narrative paths’,...

Europa League semi-finals: Juventus Sevilla and Roma Bayer...

He crashes his plane: the youtuber with 3...

Volleyball: Monza is serious, beats Conegliano again and...

ana Waddington host of the Eurovision Song Contest...

Europa League semi-finals Juventus Sevilla 1:1, Roma Bayer...

“Irregularities at Cala Levante”: prescriptions and acquittals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy