A pedestrian bridge collapses at Espo in Finland, many children fall into the void: 27 injured

At least 27 people, mostly children, were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Finland at Espo, just outside Helsinki. This was reported by police sources, according to which a group of students was crossing the bridge at the time of the collapse.

According to police, several people fell several meters when the plywood bridge collapsed at around 9:30 in the morning.

It was a pedestrian bridge for public use. The injured were part of a group of schoolchildren, says Helsinki University Hospital.

According to Helsingin Sanomat, many of the injured are schoolchildren from Kalasatama Comprehensive School. The patients were transferred to Bridge Hospital, New Children’s Hospital and Peijas and Jorvi hospitals.

A total of 11 patients arrived at the hospitals as of 10.15am. The main part of the injuries are fractures of the limbs. The Rescue Department was alerted to a major collapse accident in Tapiola at 9:23am. Several units from the rescue department were dispatched to the scene.