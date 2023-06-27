Home » “A pequena morte”, the sexual woman of Caamaño & Ameixeiras
"A pequena morte", the sexual woman of Caamaño & Ameixeiras

at the hands of the duo Caamaño & Plumsthe traditional muñeira recovers the character that the couplets had when they passed from mouth to mouth and from ear to ear: that picaresque, that daring to go beyond taboos and deal with issues such as sex and power from symbolism or anonymity .

that’s what they point to Sabela Caamaño y Antía Ameixeiras with “A pequena morte”, the first single from his second album. It should be remembered that “Aire!” (21), the first record of Caamaño & Plums, it is essential to understand the new Iberian folklore, with songs performed only with violin, accordion and voice.

In “A pequena morte”, they are inspired by a theme by Balboa collected by Dorothe Schubarth in the eighties, and recover the words of the young poetess Alba Mariaspecialized in regueifas. Caamaño and Plums They share with her the work of oral tradition and improvisation, but also the breaking of taboos when talking about pleasure, sensuality and sex. In this new installment of the Galician duo they give a turn in their sound, taking Iberian folklore to more frontal sounds and music that goes outside the margins of the genres.

