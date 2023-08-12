A picture of Anna Bekuta from her youth | Entertainment

Ana Bekuta is recognizable even in old pictures, and it is her smile that always betrays her.

The picture was published on the “Estradni arhiv” Instagram page, and Ana Bekuta is posing with a friend from school, and if you look closely, you will notice that he has the same smile and facial features.

Ana was in a short dress and boots, she wore a page hairstyle, and it is noticeable that she was a very beautiful girl and that she had an excellent figure even in her youth.

Look how she looked.

