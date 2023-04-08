by gds.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Hands in the dough as a sign of inclusion and solidarity. At Villa Bua in Villabate “A pizza for a smile”, the event organized by the pizza chef Lorenzo Aiello in support of autistic children. Music, animation and manipulation workshops…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“A pizza for a smile” in Villabate, inclusion and solidarity with autistic children appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».