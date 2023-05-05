A Place for Everyone” – MONDO MODA

Em Truth: A place for everyone, released by Buzz Editora, journalist Felipe Suhre tells his most intimate and direct truth. From leaving TV Globo to discovering her place in the world, going through a great moment of acceptance: her sexuality. Coming out as a homosexual was the turning point in his life in all areas and his starting point for freedom.

This event is the guiding thread of the work, making the story of Felipe and so many other people an invitation to seek the experience of their truth – a place that seeks freedom from stereotypes, insecurities and other people’s opinions. For those who are lost on their way, groping in the dark, without the courage to assume who they truly are.

In the book, Suhre tells passages of his journey in search of self-knowledge, of his essence, of what makes him a unique human being. But Felipe is not limited to himself: he creates a connection with readers, instigates them to reflect on the choices they make in life, on the level of self-knowledge, whether or not he is living according to who he truly is, whether he is unlocking their spiritual paths and seeking evolution. It is this transformation of mentality, self-knowledge and posture that make the book a guided journey towards a life of fullness, abundance and happiness.

About the author

Felipe Suhre worked as a reporter for Globo on programs such as “Mais Você” and “Profissão Repórter” for more than ten years until he resigned to respond to an internal call. Communication mentor, Suhre has already transformed the lives of more than five thousand people through his courses and travels throughout Brazil giving training and lectures.

Felipe’s mission is to help people find their own truth and establish their voice in the world, so that they can express themselves freely, fulfill their dreams and create more humanized and collaborative ways of relating

Datasheet

Title: Truth: A Place for Everyone

Author: Felipe Suhre

Format: 14 x 21cm

Pages: 192

Circulation: 6 thousand

Release: May 15, 2023

ISBN imprint: 978-65-5393-216-6 R＄ 49.90

ISBN e-book: 978-65-5393-223-4 R＄ 34,90