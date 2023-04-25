A plan by Kiev to strike Moscow on February 24 blocked by the CIA

MYKOLAIV – The Ukrainian counteroffensive goes abroad. Increasingly, threatening Russian citizens in their own homes. The export war against the invader has just experienced another chapter in escalation: seventeen kilos of explosives dropped on Moscow, and precipitated in its large province.

The drone, which was carrying the explosives, was found by a female resident in a wooded area near Noginsk, 50 kilometers east of the capital. Last Sunday afternoon, the woman reported to the police that she had found a “large glider” 300 meters from her house: she had run over a tree. It was, in truth, a Ukrainian-made UJ-22 Airborn drone, 3.5 meters long: it had gone down because it had run out of fuel. Inside were found thirty briquettes, weighing 570 grams each, loaded with explosives. It is not known where the drone originated from, as the guy can fly 800 kilometers.

Ukraine’s anti-aircraft crisis puts Kiev’s plans at risk by Gianluca DiFeo

09 April 2023



Since it brought down two spans of the Crimean Bridge – an assault last October 8, in truth, never claimed by the Ukrainian forces -, Kiev has gradually raised the bar of its missions in Russia. Said, then, Zelensky’s adviser, Mykhaylo Podoliak: “This is just the beginning”.

Il Washington Post revealed that in February, just days before the anniversary of the start of the war, the general Kyrylo Budanov, at the head of military intelligence, had instructed his officers to “prepare for the February 24 attacks”, to be carried out with everything the Ukrainian army had at its disposal. The government had theorized to hit the port city of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea by sea with TNT.

Washington has secretly monitored the Ukrainian plans: for some time the White House feared that the blows delivered on the territory of Russia could provoke an aggressive response of Vladimir Putin. On 22 February, two days before the anniversary, the CIA would have released a new confidential report according to which Ukrainian military intelligence “had agreed, at the American request, to postpone the attacks” on Moscow. The 17 kilos of explosives that landed last Sunday not far from Moscow now resemble a postponed disobedience to the indications of Joe Biden and they are, in any case, a demonstration of war autonomy on the part of the Ukrainians.

Here are the new files stolen from the USA. And Kiev now has to change plans by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli

April 10, 2023



Again, last night Sevastopol was targeted by surface drones at 3.30 in the morning. He said Mikhail Razvozhaev, Russian governor of the Crimean city: «Our fleet is repelling a foreign raid». And then, four more drones over Belgorod, this one yesterday, one sighted from the village of Muron, five hundred meters from the Ukrainian border. Belgorod, which instead is 39 kilometers from the border, has become the city of Kiev’s revenge (in this case too, it must be said, the claims are silent).

Last Sunday, an unexploded bomb was discovered in the street and the Russian engineer had to evacuate two thousand people from seventeen buildings. The day before, the Russian air force had bombed it by mistake. Not a day goes by without a fire, a sabotage, an attack in Belgorod.