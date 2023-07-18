A plane crashed in Warsaw Info

The “air accident” happened at the airport in Kričin.

A small plane has crashed into a hangar at an airport near Warsaw, killing at least five people. Polish Minister of Health Adam Nidzelski confirmed that the “air accident” took place at the airport in Kricin. “We have at least seven injured and five dead,” Adam Nidzelski wrote on Twitter.

Nidželski added that four helicopters and 10 ambulances went to the scene of the accident. “Warsaw hospitals are ready or are already receiving patients,” the minister said.

According to Monika Novakovska-Brinda from the headquarters of the State Fire Service, the “Cesna” plane crashed into the hangar where 10 people took shelter from the heavy rain and wind. “Two people are still missing. They are believed to be under the hangar structure. We can cite meteorological conditions as the likely cause of the crash,” she said.

