A drunken policeman caused a traffic accident in Zagreb, driving a car at a speed of more than 100 kilometers per hour, and then fought with several citizens who came to help him.

It is about a 41-year-old police officer from the Criminal Police Department in Zagreb, who was not on duty at the time of the accident, Croatian media reports.

According to unofficial information, the policeman drove the BMW car, in which he was with a friend, into a narrow dead-end street at a speed of more than 100 kilometers per hour, hit a fence and stopped in a meadow a few tens of meters away.

Witnesses of the accident approached the vehicle, seeing that no one was getting out of it, and on that occasion, a drunken policeman punched one of them in the head, breaking his facial bones.

The police were soon called, after which the drunk driver was taken to the police station.

The Zagreb police issued a terse statement stating that the traffic accident was caused by a man who had 1.4 parts per thousand of alcohol in his body, who then physically clashed with several citizens.

“The driver and the 58-year-old citizen were given medical assistance at the ‘Sveti Duh’ hospital, where it was determined that the citizen had sustained serious injuries,” the police said.

