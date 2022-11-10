Two police officers were stabbed in Brussels, Belgium, and one of them died. The newspaper reports it The evening, explaining that the attack took place in Schaerbeek, near the Gare du Nord. “One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” said the Brussels-North police area.

According to local media reports, the attack took place around 19:15. “One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” explained the Brussels-North police. “Then they asked for reinforcements. A policeman from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the assailant. The two injured inspectors and the assailant were taken to hospital. The Brussels prosecutor has been informed of the facts ».

Several media reports that the man who attacked the officers shouted “Allah Akbar”, but at this moment the police neither confirm nor deny. According to information from Le Soir, the trail of terrorism is being considered.

Three ambulances from the Brussels fire brigade and several police patrols were sent to the scene. “I saw a boy on the ground, I didn’t know if he was alive – a witness told the media -. Then they asked us to leave. And some people around told me that he had killed one policeman and the other is seriously injured. ‘