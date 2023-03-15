Justyna Wydrzyńska, activist of a Polish movement that deals with giving information and assistance to women who want to have an abortion in a country where it is practically impossible to do so, she was convicted from a Warsaw court to ten months community service for helping a woman terminate an unwanted pregnancy. Wydrzyńska, several newspapers and rights organizations write, it could be the first activist in Europe to be sentenced for helping someone access an abortion.

Since the beginning of 2021, a highly contested law has entered into force in Poland which prohibits abortion even in the event of malformation of the fetus and which, in fact, sanctions the almost total ban on abortions in the country. To give an idea: in 2019, 1,074 of the 1,100 abortions performed in Poland were due to malformations of the fetus. The law was presented by the government led by the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, which is very close to the Catholic hierarchies, and after a sentence by the Constitutional Court which modified a law on abortion which was already one of the most restrictive of Europe.

The new law had been strongly contested by the huge demonstrations and protests that had taken place both in Poland and in the rest of the world, which for a certain period had even managed to hinder its approval.

In the Polish penal code, assisting in an abortion, the crime Wydrzyńska was accused of, is criminalized, while a woman who takes abortion pills by herself cannot be prosecuted. And it is precisely by exploiting this passage that the activists support the right to self-determination of Polish women by sending them abortion pills. Justyna Wydrzyńska is one of the founders of the Kobiety w Sieci group, the first Polish online forum where you can find unprejudiced information on abortion. She is part of the Abortion Without Borders network, a collection of associations and collectives that work together to help Polish women get advice, including providing support and access, through the internet, to safe abortion at home or abroad.

In 2020, Wydrzyńska helped an abused woman terminate an unwanted pregnancy by sending her abortion pills. The woman’s partner, who had previously forbidden her to travel to Germany to terminate her pregnancy, confiscated her pills and called the police. The woman involved had eventually miscarried.

Wydrzyńska’s trial lasted eleven months. During the hearings, demonstrations and deans were held outside the courthouse in Warsaw and also in other cities with a banner saying “Jak Justyna” (“I am Justyna”). Wydrzyńska was supported by feminist movements, by hundreds of thousands of people who signed a petition for prosecution, by organizations such as Amnesty International or Human Rights Watch. The parliaments of some European states then intervened on her case, such as the Belgian one, dozens of deputies of the European Parliament and, among others, also the International Foundation of Gynecology and Obstetrics. Shortly before the reading of the sentence Wydrzyńska held a long speech speech:

“Here, in this hall, we are talking about fundamental human rights, such as the right to self-determination. (…) This trial should never have taken place. (…) And yet here I am, Your Honor, sitting in the dock. And this last year has been very difficult for me, for my family and for those close to me. I feel I’m innocent. What I heard here in this room, the details of Ania’s situation (as the woman Wydrzyńska sent the pills is called, ed.) only convinced me that my actions were right. She made me realize that I had to trust my intuition and take a risk to help those in need. I wish no woman ever finds herself alone in these difficult situations, without support, with the family acting against her. I believe that helping another person who is asking for support while fighting for their freedom is our duty. It is what makes us human. And I will not betray him, I will not be ashamed of it or believe that it is a crime. (…) Your Honor, we live in a country that does not respect women. The anti-abortion law is not only cruel; it is fictitious. The law does not prevent people with unwanted pregnancies from terminating them. This is not my opinion, this is what all research on abortion, worldwide, shows. (…) A woman who does not want to be pregnant thinks pragmatically; how to access an abortion, how much it will cost, if you can afford it. And she will have that abortion, regardless of the law and regardless of how safe the method that she uses is. (…) I don’t want anyone to go through a dangerous practice of unsafe abortion alone, when it is possible to do it safely and without stigmas. I don’t want any of us to be forced to abandon our right to freedom and self-determination. (…) We are here to decide my fault. I am not guilty and I will say it loud: the fault lies with the state, for abandoning Ania (…) and millions of women across the country. To the court, I ask for acquittal ».

The length of the sentence to which Wydrzyńska was sentenced was greeted, in part, with relief, because article 152 of the Polish penal code, the one which punishes the crime of “assisting an abortion”, provides for up to three years of prison, which was among other things the request of the prosecutor. After the sentence, in front of the cameras, Wydrzyńska reiterated that she did not feel guilty and said that she and the feminist collectives will not stop: they will continue to respond to every request for help. The activist also added that she does not accept the verdict and that she will appeal.

Feminist movements have explained that Wydrzyńska’s trial was an attempt to intimidate all women and all people “who help each other to terminate pregnancies they don’t want”. And they also interpreted the rather lenient sentence against Wydrzyńska by saying that there will be elections in the country next autumn.

Since the far-right Law and Justice party took over the leadership of Poland in 2015, the rule of law has gradually begun to be questioned. For example, the influence of the executive and legislative powers has progressively increased over the judiciary, in particular over judges, causing a clear weakening of the independence of the Polish judiciary. In this case, for feminists, this influence worked somewhat in Wydrzyńska’s favor. Natalia Broniarczyk, activist of Abortion without borders, has explained that the forthcoming elections have «undoubtedly contributed to tipping the scales towards a more lenient punishment. The maximum penalty would have been suicide, given that 70 percent of the population supports access to abortion.

Last week the parliament had rejected in its first reading a bill which provided for the criminalization of those who provided information on the possibility of abortion in Poland and abroad: this vote, as well as the sentence on Wydrzyńska, will serve, according to the feminist movements, to put the issue of abortion back at the center of public discussion.