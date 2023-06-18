Home » A Polish journalist died during the Champions League final in handball | Sport
Kjelce remained without a trophy, and then said goodbye to compatriot Pavel Kotvica.

Source: RONALD WITTEK/EPA

Handball players from Magdeburg won the title of European champions with a 30:29 victory in the final of the EHF Champions League, which was marked by dramatic reversals and extra time, but also tragedy in the stands.

The match in Cologne had to be stopped during the second half after Polish journalist Pavel Kotvica fell ill.

During the break, which lasted a few minutes, doctors provided him with medical assistance, but unfortunately, on Sunday evening, bad news arrived from Germany.

Pavel Kotvica has passed away, and this was confirmed by the EHF, as well as the Polish club, which said goodbye with an emotional message.

“We will come back here and win, but no one can bring you back to us. My condolences to the family. Nothing is more important today.” said Kjelce.

