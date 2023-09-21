A political government and a conservative – world-worker party

It’s almost time for October 22, 2023, and therefore one year for the Meloni Government to take office. We continually talk about “political government”, but the effective management seems to be based on the defense of a few fixed points inherited from previous governments (foreign policy, respect for public accounts) to which are added the maximum guarantee for corporations and the possible return to amnesties , while on others the management fluctuates dramatically (European politics, justice, immigration) and on still others it hides or postpones decisions (social policies, PNRR).

In any case, there is little political inventiveness to be seen, and the management itself is too contradictory to be able to draw a line from it. Which does not mean that the relative majority party will lose in the European elections next June.

In Italy the electorate interested in change is a minority. We must first of all consider those who live in a protected condition, either by the State and other public bodies, or by belonging to closed and generally corporate groups. Secondly, those who have lost or have never had a job, and some of the (many) precarious workers, are not interested in change. In these cases, change scares people who are already in a bad situation, but have lost all hope in the transformative capacity of politics. In the end, for them the only one that is valid is a policy of tips, of one-off subsidies, which in fact, for welfare policies, clearly begins with Giulio Tremonti’s Social card twenty years ago and resumes with the one launched by the government in charge. Even in the debate on the minimum wage, the Prime Minister’s voice was heard only for the insistence on “poor work”, to make it clear that only there we need to intervene. It may be that autumn will be warmer than usual for this reason too, and that an important piece of the game will be played out here in view of next year’s elections. But the government’s position, CNEL or no CNEL, should consist of rejecting the universalistic approach that lies behind the minimum wage proposals, to instead support different solutions for compensating “poor work”.

This way of posing the question reflects Meloni’s declared intention to build a conservative party, shifting as little as possible the complicated structures that in Italy connect public powers to society and the various social groups. Not just in the workplace. Nobody discusses the National Health Service and public schools, but both are slowly being made to collapse with the usual argument that there aren’t the resources. On the other hand, health and school are also the fields in which everyone’s interest must also be present and asserted by everyone: which happens too little, also due to the historical responsibilities of left-wing parties and trade unions. The new conservative party does not intervene, if anything it will find alliances in schools and private healthcare. Once again, it strives to keep everything there is (and moves on its own), thus also accommodating breakdowns and robberies as the case may be. He is conservative to the letter, even more so than his rabid allies.

For the rest, the Conservative Party thinks it can move forward by default. We often hear and read of an opposition that is almost always aphasic, of an EU rigid in its procedures and blocked until the elections, not to mention its major member states, all grappling with internal problems even greater than ours. But the conservative party’s narrative also takes advantage of media that recite fixed scripts that are unattractive to anyone, as Andrea Millefiorini explains in this issue. It is no coincidence that we still read very little about the media in general, and especially the daily press. All fond of simply doing their part: the traditional right-wing or left-wing newspapers, a Corriere that praises or reproaches the government on the basis of a balance abstracted from every policy, a Foglio pleased with its heterodox optimism.

In short, it won’t be so much from the outside that surprises can arise for the Conservative Party. They could come right from the “belly”. From an even stronger rejection of politics than what we have already experienced in recent years, which could inflate the party of abstentions even to the detriment of those who are making the absence of political initiative almost a trademark.

Is it necessary to say who and what is missing from this magazine? Just as it should be clear that the analyses, complaints and proposals that we try as much as possible to put together in all areas are moving in the direction of a more necessary than ever socialist reformism.

