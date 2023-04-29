A possible meeting between Serbia and the USA in the early stages of Mundobasket | Sport

Serbia will struggle in the knockout phase of Mundobasket, if it gets there!

Source: MN PRESS

“The first impressions are that we had an excellent draw, but that is only the first impression, above all for the fans. For those of us who are deeper into the matter and know how the competition unfolds afterwards, the draw brought two things. One thing is good, and that is is that we are in Manila and we will not have to travel until the end of our participation in the Mundobasket. The second thing is not very favorable, and that is the skeleton in the continuation of the competition, since our ambitions are not only to pass and go to the quarter-finals, but also to win that match. Our opponents from groups C and D, namely the USA, Greece and Lithuania, are coming to us in that projected quarter-final. However, it is the way it is, it is the will of the draw and we cannot influence that,” said Svetislav Pešić after the drawing of the groups for Mundobasket.

Selector Pešić has seen many dangers in the group with South Sudan, China and Puerto Ricoand the reason for that is not the first group, but the next part of the competition.

The system at Mundobasket is such that two group stages are played. In the first, there will be eight groups with four teams each, two of which will go on and transfer the points won. Then four groups are made with four teams each, and the best two from each group go to the quarterfinals and continue to cross each other. Well, that’s where the problems arise for us!

FIRST ON THE ITALIANS, AND THEN DREAM TEAM AND JANIS!

Source: MN PRESS

Serbia is a huge favorite in matches with teams from our group, and then, in case it passes, it meets the two best teams from group A, which is also in the Philippines, and in which Angola, the Dominican Republic, Italy and the hosts, the Philippines, are playing.

We know how we fare with Italy, first they beat us in the qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games and in the middle of Belgrade denied us the chance to play in the most important sports competition in the world, and then they eliminated us at the start of the knockout phase of the European Championship in Germany. That duel, at least on paper, should decide the winner of the second group stage, and to be the winner of the second group stage – that could be imperative.

HOW TO AVOID AMERICA?

Groups A and B cross into Group I, and then Group I crosses into Group J in the quarterfinals, which consists of teams from Groups C and D. And there await the Americans, Janis Adetokumbo, the Lithuanians…

The United States of America, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand will play in Group C, and in Group D Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania. When those two groups are put together in group J, they go to Serbia. If we assume that the Americans will be first in both their qualification groups, Serbia simply has to win all matches in the group stage in order to avoid meeting the “dream team” in the quarterfinals. So, the draw for the first stage is excellent, but after that they have to face the Italians, who are their weak point, and then a duel with the USA, Greece or Lithuania.