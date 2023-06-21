A pounding sound is heard from the missing submarine | Info

Banging sounds can be heard from the missing submarine “Titan”, reveals an internal government memorandum on the case that is being breathlessly followed by the whole world.

Crews searching for the missing Titan submarine heard pounding sounds every 30 minutes on Tuesday, and four hours later, after additional sonar devices were deployed, the pounding was still heard, according to an internal government memorandum on the search.

It is not clear when the banging was heard from the submarine “Titan” on Tuesday and for how long, based on the dog document. A subsequent update to the memo sent on Tuesday night suggested more noises were heard, although it was not described as “banging”.

“Additional acoustic feedback has been heard which will assist in vectoring surface assets and will also indicate continued hope that there are survivors,” the update said.



Canada’s P3 aircraft also located a white rectangular object in the water, according to the memo, but another ship that was ready to investigate was diverted to help investigate the acoustic feedback.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Center is working to locate a remotely operated underwater vehicle to assist in search of a submarine whose time is running out, according to the memo. This information was first reported by Rolling Stone, while CNN was unable to independently confirm it.

