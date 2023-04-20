A powerful explosion in Belgorod | Info

A big explosion in Belgorod, and for now the reason for the detonation is still unknown.

A powerful explosion in Belgorod! It is a Russian city, 40 kilometers north of the Russian border with Ukraine. As can be seen from the received photos, the explosion left a huge crater in the city, some say it is 20 meters long. Photos on social networks show a large hole in the road and debris scattered nearby.

The governor of the city announced that there were no victims, according to Russian independent media. For now, the reason for the explosion is still unknown.

