Viewers of the “Ring of Fate” series immediately fell in love with the character of the good sister Anja, and her life, no matter how good she was, gave her not only rewards but also blows. Everyone excitedly followed the relationship between her father-in-law Grigori and her, which was not very fabulous in the beginning.

Source: Kurir TV

Grigorij believed that Anja hated him precisely because of all that, so he did not hope that she would save him, and after he ends up in intensive care, his view of the world changes. It’s no wonder that a man changes after some misfortune befalls him, and it was the same with him.

When he came to himself, he thanks Anja for saving his life, completely changes his opinion about her and asks for forgiveness for the fact that he separated her from Denis in the past. He admits that he deliberately separated them because he thought that only Denis’s money was important to Anja, which was not the case, Anja genuinely loved Denis. As in everyday life, it is not uncommon for rich people to fear for their money, especially if someone with much less money than them enters their family.

00:49 The ring of destiny Source: Kurir TV Source: Kurir TV

What we also learn is that during that period, Grigori invented that Denis had a girlfriend for a long time with whom he was happy, even offering Anja money to give up Denis. Now he regrets it all bitterly!

After realizing that this could be the last day of his life, he changes his attitude towards both his wife and his mother. He becomes a different person, full of understanding and love, and he really wants to meet Anja’s family. He gives Anja a car for her birthday, and she has no idea how much trouble that car will bring.

Source: Kurir TV

On the way to the wedding rehearsal, sisters Jana and Anja quarrel and experience an accident in which they survive, but fall into a coma. At that moment, Anja is in a coma and in a worse condition than her sister. Due to the numerous cuts on the face that they received during the accident, neither the doctors nor the family members are able to distinguish which of the two is Anja and which is Jana.

Grigorij blames himself for buying Anja a fast car and is very concerned and supportive of Anja’s family. He finds a team of the best doctors and Mihajlo, a plastic surgeon for the girls, and does everything in his power to help Anja recover.

Will Grigori be able to help Anja? Does Anja even have a chance to survive? How will all this affect his health? Find out all that in the next episodes of the series “Ring of Fate” in the prime time at 15:00 or replays at 22:00 on Kurir television.

Source: Kurir TV