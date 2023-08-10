A presidential candidate in Ecuador has been killed

Fernando Villavicencio, one of eight candidates in the upcoming presidential elections in Ecuador, was shot dead Wednesday evening at the end of a rally in Quito, the country’s capital. Villavicencio was walking towards his car when he was approached by a man who shot him at least three times in the head, killing him instantly.

Villavicencio was 59 years old and had worked as a journalist for many years in the past. In 2021 he was elected to the country’s parliament. He was a candidate in the presidential elections, which will be held on August 20, with the centrist party Movimiento Construye.

The Ecuadorian Attorney General said a man suspected of being responsible for the murder was in turn killed by the security forces present at the scene. For now, the identity of the man is not known and no other details have been released.

