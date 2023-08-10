Home » A presidential candidate in Ecuador has been killed
World

A presidential candidate in Ecuador has been killed

by admin
A presidential candidate in Ecuador has been killed

Fernando Villavicencio, one of eight candidates in the upcoming presidential elections in Ecuador, was shot dead Wednesday evening at the end of a rally in Quito, the country’s capital. Villavicencio was walking towards his car when he was approached by a man who shot him at least three times in the head, killing him instantly.

Villavicencio was 59 years old and had worked as a journalist for many years in the past. In 2021 he was elected to the country’s parliament. He was a candidate in the presidential elections, which will be held on August 20, with the centrist party Movimiento Construye.

The Ecuadorian Attorney General said a man suspected of being responsible for the murder was in turn killed by the security forces present at the scene. For now, the identity of the man is not known and no other details have been released.

See also  Twitter: Elon Musk launches $ 43 billion takeover bid

You may also like

Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Assassinated in Political...

Exum and Lendejlj on the list for Mundobasket...

The speculators of hospitality – ilGiornale.it

“Too Much Sex”, Florida Schools Ban Shakespeare

Daily Horoscope for August 10 | Entertainment

Escalation of the Russia-Ukraine War: Black Sea Conflict...

Ecuador, presidential candidate Villavicencio killed at the end...

today Thursday 10 August clear skies.

Svetislav Pešić after Serbia’s defeat by Italy |...

Ivana Stamenković Cindy in a swimsuit | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy