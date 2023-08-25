A professor’s chair slipped in a class in Trstenik, her salary and class fund were reduced | Info

The English teacher at the Technical School in Trstenik lost most of her salary, and her class fund was drastically reduced. The students pulled out her chair in the middle of class and later posted the video on social networks.

The uproar at the Technical School in Trstenik because of a teacher whose students slipped her chair in the middle of class, and later posted it on social media, is not calming down. She now stayed at five percent of the hours and her salary was reduced by 32,000 dinars.

“I got only five percent, and I had 45 percent of the classes. Thanks to a job at another elementary school, I had a full salary. Now I have lost more than 30,000 dinars. For me, who is a single mother, it is too much. The school failed to inform me that I have the right to a second-level medical commission, which assesses the employee’s work capacity. Only she can send me, that was important when scoring points for technological redundancy. In the end, I will have to sue the school, and I don’t have the money for a private lawsuit because I live on a salary that I don’t even know how much it will be“, said the professor for “Blic”, who was on sick leave for three months and returned to work at the end of February.

Dobrivoje Marjanović, president of the Union of Education Workers of Serbiahe confirmed to “Courier” that the professor is on the list for technological redundancy. He also explained that she has priority when filling newly opened positions in other schools.

“According to a special collective agreement, when the need to work for an employee ends in a school, he has priority when filling newly opened positions in other schools. At the end of last year, we were the first to provide support to a colleague after the humiliation she experienced. If she believes that something has not been done according to the law in any way, she has mechanisms to initiate proceedings before the school board and to have her status protected“, says Marjanović.

Milorad Antić, president of the Forum of Secondary Vocational Schools states that any of the educators can be technologically redundant, but that it is absurd for it to be a teacher who experienced public humiliation from students. He appeals to the Ministry of Education to help this teacher.

“The director of the school forms a grading committee based on which one of the teachers will remain without a certain percentage of classes. One of the criteria for placement is length of service. If the teacher is declared technologically redundant, he will get a job at the first vacant position, but I hereby appeal to the school, as well as the Ministry of Education, to help this teacher because she must not be left without a job and an acceptable class fund“, says Antić.

Unprecedented attack on teachers in Serbia: Creepy footage from Trstenik

