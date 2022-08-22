Home World A random killing incident occurred in Tokyo, Japan: a junior high school student slashed a mother and daughter, claiming to “want to be executed”
World

by admin
A random killing incident occurred in Tokyo, Japan: a junior high school student slashed a mother and daughter, claiming to “want to be executed”
2022-08-21 18:31
Source: Beijing News

Original title: A random hacking incident occurred in Tokyo, Japan: a junior high school student slashed his mother and daughter, claiming to “want to be executed”

The picture shows the incident site (Photo: Kyodo News)

According to Overseas Network, August 21, according to Kyodo News, Japanese police said on the 21st that a random knife attack occurred in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo on the 20th. The suspect was a 15-year-old junior high school girl in Toda City, Saitama Prefecture.

The female student slashed a woman in her 50s and her daughter with a kitchen knife in a street in Shibuya Ward at around 7:20 p.m. local time on the 20th. Police recovered three knives at the scene.

After the incident, the female student claimed to “want to be sentenced to death” and has been arrested for attempted murder. (Li Meng from Overseas Network)

See also  Celebrating the centenary of the founding of the party, the key film "1921" exposes the ultimate preview of the spy war and the official history

