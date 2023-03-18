Borko Bore Vujičić from THCF is coming to Isidore Lukić this Saturday!

Don’t miss today, in the new time slot, from 4 p.m., a new episode of Realne piče, because rapper Borko Bore Vujičić from the famous group THCF is coming to Isidore Lukić.

Although this year they are celebrating 20 years of their career, releasing an album and announcing a concert at Tašmajdan, the rapper is giving details of their beginnings for the first time.

It seems to many that rappers often live an easy life, Bore says that he and his colleague Stefan, while creating the biggest hits, worked behind the cash register in a store as well as physical jobs. Thanks to them, says the rapper, tennis courts were built in Ada Ciganlija and Košutnjak, where Đoković now plays.

Don’t miss a great conversation about struggle, not giving up, perseverance and honesty today at 4 pm only on Kurir TV!