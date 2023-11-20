A Rare Glimpse Inside Gaza: IDF Discovery of Tunnel Shaft under Al-Shifa Hospital

CNN Report: IDF Reveals Tunnel Shaft Under Gaza’s Largest Hospital

A CNN reporter joined the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday night for a rare excursion into the devastation of northern Gaza. Riding in a convoy of Humvees, the reporter witnessed the destruction firsthand, with empty shells of buildings lining the landscape and the only signs of life coming from the rumbling IDF vehicles.

The mission’s primary objective was to visit a newly discovered tunnel shaft on the grounds of Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical center in the enclave. Using night vision goggles, the IDF convoy made its way through Gaza, passing numerous war-damaged buildings and empty streets.

Upon reaching the hospital, the level of destruction was stark, with skeletal remains of buildings crowding the city streets. The reporters were only allowed to visit the tunnel shaft with IDF escort due to the sensitive nature of the mission. CNN had to send footage filmed in Gaza to the Israeli military for review and agreed to keep soldiers’ identities and sensitive locations confidential.

The tunnel shaft, described as significantly larger than others encountered previously by the IDF, has raised questions about the extent of Hamas’s presence beneath the hospital. The discovery of the tunnel shaft is considered the most convincing evidence to date that there may be a network of tunnels under the hospital.

The stakes are high for Israel, as the ability to press ahead with the war hinges on proving Hamas’s alleged presence under the hospital. Hamas has denied the existence of the tunnels, insisting that the hospital is just a medical center.

The revelation of the tunnel shaft raises pressing questions about the underground infrastructure in Gaza and its role in the conflict. The next steps for the IDF involve safely demolishing the underground facility, further probing the tunnel, and establishing its connection to the hospital.

Ultimately, the discovery of the tunnel shaft holds great significance for the ongoing conflict, as it may provide the key to understanding the underground infrastructure and tensions in the region.

