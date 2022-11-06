© Reuters. A rare scene!Biden and Obama team up for the first time in a last-ditch effort for Democrats



Financial Associates News, November 6 (Editor Bian Chun)With only 2 days left in the U.S. midterm elections, a rare scene appeared: the current President Biden and former President Obama appeared on the same stage at the Pennsylvania campaign site, making a last-ditch effort to save the Democratic Party.

In previous midterm election campaigns, Biden has not been as aggressive as his predecessor. In fact, many Democratic candidates are reluctant to share the stage with Biden due to fears that Biden’s extremely low approval rating will be “disadvantage”. Compared with Biden, they pin their hopes on Obama, which also makes Obama the protagonist of this mid-term election campaign.

On Saturday, Biden and Obama finally appeared together at a campaign rally in Philadelphia for the first time since Biden took office. It underscores that the two presidents are joining forces to save the Democrats’ fortunes in the midterm elections before the final call.

Biden and Obama took the stage to thunderous applause and loud music for Pennsylvania gubernatorial Josh Shapiro and senator John Fettman Fetterman) canvassing.

In a fiery speech, Biden slammed former President Trump and Republicans. He said the election was a battle between two very different agendas. He warned that if Republicans won Congress, they would try to overturn the U.S. safety net plan.

Biden also affirmed Obama’s signature legislative achievement, the Affordable Care Act, and vowed to protect it. Republicans have been trying to repeal the health care bill.

Obama praised Biden’s achievements over the past two years, saying he knew exactly what Biden would lose. He lamented that if Democrats hadn’t suffered a big loss in the midterm elections, he could have done more on climate change and the Supreme Court would have been made up differently.

During Obama’s first term as president, Democrats also lost control of the House of Representatives in midterm elections, but narrowly retained the Senate.

Battleground

U.S. polling agency FiveThirtyEight comprehensive poll data shows that as of November 3, Eastern time, Biden’s approval rate was only 42.3%, while the disapproval rate was as high as 53.2%. Compared with the same period, Biden’s approval rate is the lowest among recent presidents, and even slightly lower than the 42.4% of former President Trump in the same period.

By contrast, Obama’s approval rating continued to climb as he neared his departure, at one point exceeding 55 percent.

Because of the heightened popularity, Obama has been on the offensive recently in the most important key states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Biden, on the other hand, appears mostly in Democratic-friendly districts such as New Mexico, California, Illinois, New York and Maryland.

Appearances in Pennsylvania are rare exceptions. Although Pennsylvania is a swing state, because Biden was born in the state, he feels a special connection to the place emotionally.

Pennsylvania is also one of the six key states to watch in this midterm election. The other five states are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada. Democrats and Republicans are evenly contested in these states, and the results of these six states are likely to determine the final direction of the election.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump also participated in a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday for Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Mastriano) platform.

The three-term president gathered in Pennsylvania over the weekend for a head-to-head confrontation, a sign of the state’s importance in the midterm elections.

Right now, the Democrats are on a very unfavorable side. According to multiple polls, Democrats have a high probability of losing the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, and their control of the Senate is also in jeopardy. This means that Biden’s next term may be very difficult.