Original title: The reconnaissance plane appeared at the accident scene?U.S. military: Routine flight has nothing to do with Nord Stream leak

Two weeks have passed since the “North Stream” pipeline natural gas leak, and there are still different opinions as to who is behind it.However, with the release of the latest investigation results by the Swedish side, this incident was caused by human beings and has basically been hammered. However, during the whole process, Sweden did not mention the suspects that mainstream public opinion believed.

There is no doubt that after the accident of the “North Stream” pipeline, the United States will definitely gain the greatest benefit.On the one hand, LNG companies in the United States can take the opportunity to harvest Europe. On the other hand, if there is no natural gas, the relationship between Europe and Russia will be lost. Therefore, from a realistic point of view, the United States has to pay for this matter, and now there is no iron evidence.

Interestingly, just as Sweden’s actual hammering of the “North Stream” pipeline was sabotage, some foreign media disclosed that U.S. military aircraft had appeared at the scene of the “North Stream” accident. It is reported that from the time of the incident announced to the outside world, a U.S. P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft hovered in the nearby waters for almost an hour. Moreover, after the US military plane flew away from the scene, it didn’t take long for it to turn back and pass the vicinity of the leak site. This kind of operation is hard not to make people think.

In addition, it is reported that the day before the “North Stream” pipeline was bombed, US military helicopters also appeared in the nearby waters. From this point of view, it is extremely unlikely that the P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft “coincidentally” caught up with this emergency.

In this regard, US Navy spokesman Lawrence explained that these military aircraft are routine flights. Later, he added that the move is to “prepare for a rainy day”, that is, in the event of an emergency in the “North Stream” pipeline, the US military aircraft can rush to the scene as soon as possible. The implication is that this is a coincidence, and the North Stream leak has nothing to do with the United States.

You know, as early as the beginning of the construction of “North Stream 2”, the United States expressed strong opposition. Moreover, Biden has previously threatened that if Russia “invades” Ukraine, the United States will destroy the “North Stream” pipeline. From this perspective, it is totally unreasonable that the United States is so concerned about the safety status of the “North Stream” pipeline.

On the contrary, the analysis believes that if the United States participated in the attack on the “North Stream” pipeline, it would be reasonable for the US military aircraft to appear at the scene of the accident.

It is understood that the explosion of the “North Stream” pipeline was triggered by the seabed, which means that it is very likely that small submarines or frogmen troops will install mines and explosives on the seabed. Obviously, the sea area where the incident occurred is the sphere of influence of NATO. At present, the world can avoid NATO reconnaissance to complete this task. No matter how you look at it, the United States is the most suspicious. Therefore, the US military’s P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft hovered in the nearby waters at that time, perhaps playing a role of supervision and release.

Of course, Sweden and Denmark are still investigating this matter. In addition, Russia has also made it clear that they will consider launching a separate investigation.That said, many of the current speculations are likely to be overturned as more details are revealed. But as far as the current situation is concerned, compared with Russia’s “false flag operation”, many clues still point to the United States.

It is worth mentioning that it is estimated that even the United States did not expect that Russia has left behind, that is, the “Beixi No. 2” B line recently announced by Gazprom. According to Gazprom, as long as it is authorized, this line can still deliver natural gas to Europe.

In general, even if this matter was done by the United States, as long as Europe is unwilling to admit it, even if Russia finally finds “iron proof”, most of this matter can only be left unresolved.On the contrary, if the results of the investigation are open, fair and impartial, the relationship between the United States, Russia and Europe is likely to undergo unprecedented changes.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: