The relative of the arrested Uroš Pašajlić (38), who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of keeping his daughter (8) locked in an apartment on Zvezdara, spoke.

Uroš Pašajlić (38) was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of keeping his daughter locked up for years, and his relative has now announced to “Kurir” and revealed what kind of relationship the father had with his relatives, who was reported by his partner Ivana L. (45), who he brutally beat him. Two female police officers found an eight-year-old girl who was disoriented, confused and malnourished.

A relative of Uroš Pašajlić said that he does not have good relations with his family, and that he only communicates with his mother, who has been living in Germany for forty years. The cousin also revealed that Uroša’s father died several years ago.

“His father died several years ago, and he cut off all contact with his family. I have not communicated with him for 20 years. I didn’t even know what he was doing, we hadn’t heard from him in almost twenty years. I knew that he was in Belgrade and that a few years ago he got married and had a daughter. He was always very strange and unreasonable, we couldn’t even maintain contact with such a person. While he was on the run, he didn’t have many options where he could go, given that he doesn’t speak to any of his relatives. His only option was to run away to his mother in Germany“, says one of Uroš’s relatives and adds that Uroš is a native of Bosnia.

To remind, the domestic violence that was discovered on Monday shocked Serbia. Ivana L. (45) came to the Palilula police station to report domestic violence, and she revealed to the police that her unmarried husband Uroš Pašajlić (38), who is on the run and wanted, was holding his daughter (8) locked up as a commodity for years. Neighbors discovered that the girl’s father had no friends, and there were newspapers on the window of the apartment so that no one from the street could look inside and see what was happening.



In the meantime, his videos from social networks appeared, and his ex-wife, Nevena T., who claimed that Uroš was innocent, came forward. The First Basic Court in Belgrade also issued a statement stating that Uroš was not granted independent custody of the child.

