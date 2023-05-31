A reshuffle is looming in the Region, FdI wants Turano out of the junta

by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

«It happened that a player took off his team’s shirt and played with that of the other. The president of the Region must intervene”: from the studies of Tgs the coordinator of Fratelli d’Italia, Giampiero Cannella, has…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The Region is looming over a reshuffle, FdI wants Turano out of the junta appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.