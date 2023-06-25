a roller coaster train in Stockholm derails and crashes to the ground, one dead- TV Courier

Tragedy at the Grona Lund amusement park. Seven people, including children, were hospitalized

(LaPresse) One person has died and many others were injured as a roller coaster train derails at a Stockholm amusement park. Swedish TV reports it. Park officials told public broadcaster SVT that one of the carriages on the ‘Jetline’ attraction derailed and fell to the ground at Grona Lund amusement park.

“It’s incredibly tragic and shocking,” park spokeswoman Annika Troselius said. Sadly, one person died and many were injured.” Police said seven people, both children and adults, were hospitalized after the crash. The amusement park was evacuated to facilitate the work of rescue teams. (LaPresse)

June 25, 2023 – Updated June 25, 2023, 5:48 PM

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

