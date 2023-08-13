Home » a Rosanero delegation hosted by Dolce & Gabbana (PHOTO)
a Rosanero delegation hosted by Dolce & Gabbana (PHOTO)

a Rosanero delegation hosted by Dolce & Gabbana (PHOTO)

Palermo, through its Instagram stories, publishes a shot in which some players and coaches are together with the owners of Dolce & Gabbana in Polizzi Generosa. Below is the photo: The article Palermo: a Rosanero delegation hosted by Dolce & Gabbana (PHOTO) seems to be the first on Ilovepalermocalcio.

