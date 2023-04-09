A video of a Russian bomber destroying a bridge near Chernigov region is spreading on social networks!

Source: t.me/sputniksrbija/

Russian fighter-bomber SU-34 “UNN” (Ukrainian national news) reports “Sputnik”. A video of a bridge hit in the Chernihiv region was published on the social network “Telegram”.

As the Operational Command “North” announced, there was no information about victims among the local population. As stated in the announcement, an important strategic bridge was destroyed.

