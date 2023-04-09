Home World A Russian bomber destroys a bridge near Chernihiv Oblast | Info
World

A Russian bomber destroys a bridge near Chernihiv Oblast | Info

by admin
A Russian bomber destroys a bridge near Chernihiv Oblast | Info

A video of a Russian bomber destroying a bridge near Chernigov region is spreading on social networks!

Source: t.me/sputniksrbija/

Russian fighter-bomber SU-34 “UNN” (Ukrainian national news) reports “Sputnik”. A video of a bridge hit in the Chernihiv region was published on the social network “Telegram”.

As the Operational Command “North” announced, there was no information about victims among the local population. As stated in the announcement, an important strategic bridge was destroyed.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

(WORLD)

See also  Open Arms, Richard Gere speaks: "I felt a tremendous shame, in court I will tell what I saw"

You may also like

Miloš Milojević announcement of the match Zvezda Radnički...

Čana caught with fake banknotes | Fun

“Those 27 cars in the emergency lane towards...

Maya and Rina D mention two British-Israeli sisters...

A building collapsed in central Marseille

best discount games for Easter to buy now

In Hamburg, Germany, the population has been warned...

Zelensky: Ukraine is on the way to NATO

Mladen Žižović on the interest of FK Željezničar:...

China returns to threaten Taiwan: 11 warships and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy