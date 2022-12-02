A MiG-31 fighter jet of the Russian army crashed in the Primorsky Krai during a flight training mission, and the crew ejected to escape.

[China News Agency]The Russian Eastern Military District confirmed on the 2nd that a Russian MiG-31 fighter plane crashed in the Primorsky Krai during a flight training mission, and the crew ejected to escape.

The TASS news agency quoted sources from the emergency department as saying that the MiG-31 fighter plane crashed suddenly just after taking off. The plane fell into a forest near the village of Alekseyevka. The crew successfully ejected and escaped, and their physical condition is being investigated. According to preliminary data, the crash caused no casualties or ground damage.

The Russian Eastern Military District confirmed that when a routine flight training mission was performed in the Primorsky Krai that day, a MiG-31 fighter plane had an accident and the crew ejected to escape. The fighter plane did not carry ammunition, and the crash site was a wilderness area, causing no ground damage. According to preliminary information, the cause of the accident may be a technical failure. At present, the search and rescue department has sent Mi-8 helicopters to the scene of the incident.

The MiG-31 is a two-seat, two-engine supersonic all-weather interceptor fighter successfully developed by the Soviet Union in the 1970s and commissioned in the 1980s. At present, the Russian Air Force has several improved models. In addition to being equipped with six cannons, different types of MiG-31 fighters can be equipped with different types of air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles and hypersonic missiles and other weapons.