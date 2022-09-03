In the waters between Malta and Sicily Friday for many hours there was an intense activity of patrol aircraft of theUs Navy. Two Boeing P8 jets focused on a small stretch of sea, continuing to fly over it in concentric circles. Maneuvers that unequivocally testify to the search for a submarine.

In the evening the online magazine NavalNewsconsidered reliable, reported that it would be a Russian nuclear submarine, one of the most powerful vehicles in the fleet of Moscaentered the Mediterranean a few days ago.