Home World “A Russian nuclear submarine in front of Sicily”
World

“A Russian nuclear submarine in front of Sicily”

by admin
“A Russian nuclear submarine in front of Sicily”

In the waters between Malta and Sicily Friday for many hours there was an intense activity of patrol aircraft of theUs Navy. Two Boeing P8 jets focused on a small stretch of sea, continuing to fly over it in concentric circles. Maneuvers that unequivocally testify to the search for a submarine.

In the evening the online magazine NavalNewsconsidered reliable, reported that it would be a Russian nuclear submarine, one of the most powerful vehicles in the fleet of Moscaentered the Mediterranean a few days ago.

See also  Austria, because Vienna vaccinates children aged 5 to 11 before the Ema ok

You may also like

The 27 ancient works of art seized at...

Global Market Outlook: New British Prime Minister Announces...

Forum Ambrosetti, Mattarella: on the energy needed and...

Feature article: Global confirmed cases of new crown...

Face control to control the people: Beijing spends...

Special article: Global confirmed cases of new crown...

EU, three hypotheses in the field to fight...

Webb telescope captures first direct image of exoplanet

Column | Deciphering Xinjiang: UN issues report on...

Uzbekistan: Since the Black Sea Food Initiative was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy