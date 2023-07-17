A Russian vehicle fell into the trap of Ukrainian saboteurs Info

A video of an ambush in the Belgorod region, when a Russian vehicle was ambushed by Ukrainian saboteurs, is circulating on social networks.

A Russian vehicle fell into a trap of Ukrainian saboteurs near the Belgorod region in Russia, and the video of the fight appeared on social networks. The video shows a group of saboteurs running out of the forest and opening the door to a Russian truck.

Then a soldier approached the cab of the truck and opened fire on the driver at close range. The recording was published on a Ukrainian channel on “Telegram”.

“Chechen soldiers fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an ambush. The enemy has been eliminated“, the announcement states.

The attack allegedly took place on July 15 in the Shebekin district of the Belgorod region. This is what Russian military bloggers claim.

“Unfortunately, the problem of border security has not disappeared. The activity of saboteurs on the border of the Belgorod region has decreased, thus drawing attention to the issue of control over the areas used by militants to penetrate into Russia“, states the Russian military blogger Ribar on “Telegram”.

According to him, the units of Chechen fighters under the control of the military intelligence service of Ukraine were transferred to the border with Russia.

“Chechens from the battalion named Sheik Mansur were also transferred to the regions of the Suma Oblast bordering the Bryansk Oblast. Why are they used there? Because there is no other use for them. During the conflict, they did not show themselves in any way. Such raids are very good PR, as proven by the legend of the volunteers from the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps“, it is stated on Telegram.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources.

