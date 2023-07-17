Home » A Russian vehicle fell into the trap of Ukrainian saboteurs Info
World

A Russian vehicle fell into the trap of Ukrainian saboteurs Info

by admin
A Russian vehicle fell into the trap of Ukrainian saboteurs Info

A video of an ambush in the Belgorod region, when a Russian vehicle was ambushed by Ukrainian saboteurs, is circulating on social networks.

Izvor: Tweet/Pluton/Screenshot

A Russian vehicle fell into a trap of Ukrainian saboteurs near the Belgorod region in Russia, and the video of the fight appeared on social networks. The video shows a group of saboteurs running out of the forest and opening the door to a Russian truck.

Then a soldier approached the cab of the truck and opened fire on the driver at close range. The recording was published on a Ukrainian channel on “Telegram”.

Chechen soldiers fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an ambush. The enemy has been eliminated“, the announcement states.

The attack allegedly took place on July 15 in the Shebekin district of the Belgorod region. This is what Russian military bloggers claim.

Unfortunately, the problem of border security has not disappeared. The activity of saboteurs on the border of the Belgorod region has decreased, thus drawing attention to the issue of control over the areas used by militants to penetrate into Russia“, states the Russian military blogger Ribar on “Telegram”.

According to him, the units of Chechen fighters under the control of the military intelligence service of Ukraine were transferred to the border with Russia.

Chechens from the battalion named Sheik Mansur were also transferred to the regions of the Suma Oblast bordering the Bryansk Oblast. Why are they used there? Because there is no other use for them. During the conflict, they did not show themselves in any way. Such raids are very good PR, as proven by the legend of the volunteers from the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps“, it is stated on Telegram.

BONUS VIDEO:

See also  Palermo, puddles of sewage in via Tiro A sign: "We are at risk of cholera"

01:17 “UKRAINE IS EXHAUSTED, RUSSIA DOESN’T HAVE THE STRENGTH TO CARRY OUT A COUNTER-ATTACK!” Pandurević revealed when we can expect NEGOTIATIONS AND THE END OF THE WAR Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

(MONDO/Kurir)

You may also like

Putin blows up the wheat deal. The USA:...

Japanese People Take Action Against Discharge of Nuclear-Contaminated...

A plane crashed in Warsaw Info

Lindsay Lohan was born Entertainment

competitions for interpreters and drivers, how to participate

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 18 July...

Maja Berović on money and her husband |...

Lula Advocates for Peaceful Resolution of Disputes at...

How long can the fuel stay in the...

Has the BBC talked too much about the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy