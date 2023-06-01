A Russian woman killed her daughter and three grandchildren with poison Info

Lidija gave them the poison in the porridge.

Izvor: Youtube/Video channel of IA “Vzglyad-info”

In December 2021, Russian woman Lidija Shirjaeva (51) killed her daughter (23) and three grandchildren aged three, five and seven. The jury found her guilty of the heinous crime and sentenced her to 19 years in prison.

Shirjaeva killed her closest relatives by preparing porridge with noodles for them, and then sprinkled poison on each plate as if it were sugar. She watched them die after they ate their meal. Three-year-old Misha and five-year-old Rita died immediately. Seven-year-old Dima, as well as his daughter, who was disabled, were taken to the hospital, where they lost their battle for life.

During that time, she “prayed for their lives.” Lydia’s daughter suffered from cerebral palsy, and the grandchildren were from her son. When they died, no one understood what actually happened. They suspected that the poison got into the food because Lidija had disinfected the house before that. When the police questioned her about how she had not poisoned herself, she would answer by crying. The investigation was finished and slowly everyone started to forget what happened.

However, in 2022, Lidija confessed to the crime. “On December 11, I started preparing dinner, I asked my grandchildren what they wanted. They said, noodles in milk. I seasoned everything to taste and let it cool. While everyone was busy, I went outside and brought a bag of poison. I knew my husband had poison in the glove box of his car. I added it to the porridge and mixed it“, said Lidija, writes saratov.kp.ru.

She added that she got tired of looking after them all and that she was afraid she wouldn’t have enough money. By the way, the mother of the murdered children had previously gone to Moscow and only called occasionally, not showing much interest in them. Neighbors say Lydia fell into depression when she lost her husband in October 2021, just two months before the monstrous crime. Psychiatric examinations showed that the woman was completely sane.

