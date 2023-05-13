Home » A Sarajevo football player threw the ball into the field and walked in the derby against Željezničar | Sports
World

by admin
Ramić’s unsportsmanlike move did not help Sarajevo to preserve its advantage in the derby against Željeznicar.

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel Konjhodžić

Željezničar equalized in the sixth minute of stoppage time with a goal by Sulejman Krpić, who thus prevented the 45th triumph of the “burgundy team” in head-to-head matches.

Sarajevo did not manage to win even though it had a 2:0 advantage and did everything to preserve it even after Jašarević reduced it to 2:1.

We are used to footballers “stealing time” in various ways at the end of the game and thus preserving the result that suits them, but the move we saw in the Sarajevo derby is rarely seen!

Deep in stoppage time, Sarajevo reserve player Tarik Ramić threw the second ball into the field, which is why the match had to be stopped, and even after referee Irfan Peljto showed him a red card, he didn’t give up on keeping time. Instead of going around the field, Ramić went to the dressing room directly across the lawn and wasted more time with his walk.

However, this unsportsmanlike move was punished just a few seconds later.

As soon as the game started, the ball came to Beganović on the right side, who crossed, and Krpić sent the ball into the net with his head for a 2:2 tie and a big point for his team!

