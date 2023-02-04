New York – The Chinese spy balloon could leave the United States in the next few hours, but the case is far from closed. After US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his trip to China on Sunday, the first by a senior Biden administration representative, Beijing went from initial embarrassment to anger. Previously, the Chinese government had admitted that the ‘spy balloon’, intercepted on Wednesday while flying over Montana, was its own but added that it was a civilian vehicle, a meteorological detector that got out of control due to strong northerly winds. After the accusations from the Pentagon and the words of Blinken, who defined this intrusion as “unacceptable”, China attacked Washington: “They want to defame us”.



(afp)

“Our country – said a spokesman – has always firmly respected international law, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, and has never deliberately violated the territory and airspace of a sovereign country”. “Some politicians – he concluded – and the media in the United States have taken advantage of it to attack and discredit China“. In the meantime, another spy balloon has been sighted in South America and the new revelation, made directly by the Pentagon, has raised tensions, also because the US does not believe the version of the balloon for civilian use. As it flew over Montana, the balloon “accidentally” passed an area where one of America’s three nuclear missile depots is located. At Malmstrom Air Force Base in upstate is an arsenal of 150 Minuteman III ICBMs with nuclear weapons. In the last few hours, news has circulated that the balloon had exploded. A mysterious video has ended up on the net, which has not resolved the doubt: you see a long column of white smoke, which would be a consequence of the shooting down of the balloon by a military jet. No one has confirmed the news.

According to the Pentagon, the “high-altitude surveillance balloon” would not have a large data collection capacity. But in the meantime, keep on traveling. The latest projections indicate that the balloon, intercepted Wednesday in the skies of Montana, crossed Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina, then headed for Missouri and appears to be on its way to leave the States from the east coast. Meanwhile, the type of balloon is beginning to emerge: according to the Pentagon, under the sphere there would be a structure twenty-seven meters wide and that is why it was not shot down into the sky. Debris could become dangerous to people. At the moment the United States considers the balloon “non-dangerous”, the only obvious effect of which was to blow up Blinken’s trip to China, where he may have met with President Xi Jinping. On the table were a number of issues, from the situation in Taiwan to China‘s control of the Sea, from the war in Ukraine to global trade. The meeting had been scheduled during the November G20 summit in Indonesia, in the days in which another piece of news had raised tensions: that of the alleged Russian missile, later referred to as Ukrainian, which had hit Poland by mistake. An air raid alert had triggered the US-China summit. Another alarm, blew it.