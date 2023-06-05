a security camera records the sound of an explosion – TV Courier

(LaPresse) The security cameras of a private home in Burke, Virginia, United States, they recorded the sound of an explosion. It could be linked to the incident which took place yesterday afternoon, Sunday 4 June, when an aircraft crashed in the St. Mary’s Wilderness forest. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a private plane took off Sunday from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport. It then inexplicably reversed course and descended over the Washington area, before crashing into mountainous terrain near Montebello. Two American fighters intervened to try and intercept the aircraft. No survivors were found as a result of the crash. (LaPresse)