“A senile”: from North Korea, the Kim family responds to Biden. Here because

Kim Yo-youngpolitician and younger sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-unharshly attacked the American president Joe Biden. The statements of the head of the White House during Thursday’s joint press conference with the president of South Korea were targeted Yoon Suk-yeolwhen he ruled that a possible nuclear attack by Pyongyang would cause “the end of the regime“.

“Another thing that we cannot let pass or overlook is the fact that the head of the enemy state officially and personally used the word ‘the end’ of the regime before the eyes of the world. We would simply consider it there senility of man?” he thundered Kim Yo-youngin a series of statements relaunched by the official agency Kcna. “It can be considered a nonsensical remark from one person rimbambita – in the English version in the note the term used would be dotage – who is in no way capable of taking responsibility for the safety and future of the United Statesand old man with no futureas it is too much for him to serve two remaining years of his mandate”, he tightened the policy, defining the US one as a “menacing rhetoric“.

The tones recall those of the final insults 2017 who exchanged the former American president Donald Trump e Kim Jong-un: the tycoon addressed the North Korean leader as a ‘rocket man’, only to be reciprocated with the refined appellation of dotardterm – taken from the same semantic field also mentioned by Kim Yo-young – which translated would mean precisely “rimbambito“.

Kim Yo Young also stated that the summit between the American president Joe Biden and South Korean Yoon Suk Yeol helped to further strengthen Pyongyang’s belief in the need to improve own nuclear weapons capabilities. According to the policy, it would be particularly important for the Nord perfecting “nuclear warfare deterrence,” ostensibly referring to the country’s nuclear doctrine, which calls for preemptive nuclear strikes in a wide range of scenarios in which the country might perceive its leadership as threatened. The words of Kim they arrive after last wednesday Biden e Yoon have stated that if they are used on the Korean Peninsula “nuclear weapons“, the South Korea they United States “they will respond quickly”.