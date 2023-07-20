Home » A Serb died in a collision in Montenegro Info
A Serb died in a collision in Montenegro

A Serb died in a collision in Montenegro

A Serbian citizen was killed in a collision in Montenegro.

Two people, a Slovenian citizen and a Serbian citizen died today in a serious traffic accident, which happened on the road Danilovgrad – Nikšić, in the town of Kujava.

Six people were injured in the accident, which happened at 4:20 p.m., TVCG reported tonight. As reported by Vijesti, the victims were Vojin M. (85) and Ana B. (73). A truck and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision.

