A Serb died in a collision in Montenegro Info

A Serbian citizen was killed in a collision in Montenegro.

Izvor: shutterstock/Natalya Volchenkova

Two people, a Slovenian citizen and a Serbian citizen died today in a serious traffic accident, which happened on the road Danilovgrad – Nikšić, in the town of Kujava.

Six people were injured in the accident, which happened at 4:20 p.m., TVCG reported tonight. As reported by Vijesti, the victims were Vojin M. (85) and Ana B. (73). A truck and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:17 FIREFIGHTERS CUT SOUTH TO EXTRACT A FEW INJURED: A direct collision between a flag and an audio at the barracks in Obrenovac! Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

