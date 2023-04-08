Home World A Serb died in a traffic accident in Montenegro Info
A Serb died in a traffic accident in Montenegro Info

A Serb died in a traffic accident in Montenegro Info

A citizen of Serbia died in a traffic accident in Montenegro.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

According to information, they were hospitalized in the Bar General Hospital. The man from Leskov, who died, was driving an Opel Astra car. The accident happened near the turn from the main road to the local road towards the railway station in Virpazar. The circumstances on the spot were determined by the prosecutor on duty and the police.

A Turkish man (32) was behind the wheel of a “Toyota Jaris”, and a Russian citizen (32) was driving the “Polo” car. For about two hours, traffic on this section of the road was closed for all categories of vehicles.

(WORLD/Novosti)

See also  Resident Evil 4 invites us to relive Leon's adventures with the launch trailer

