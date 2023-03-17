Almost two years ago, the police found a benzedine board with four tablets on a man in Pancevo, and the prosecution proposed that he be sentenced to prison.

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Pancevo proposed that DJ sentenced to a prison term of 1 year and 7 months because he had four benzedine tablets with him without a doctor’s prescription. The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Pančevo submitted to the Basic Court in Pančevo an indictment against DJ due to the existence of reasonable suspicion that he committed the criminal offense of unauthorized possession of narcotic drugs.

It was with him, as they state in the announcement, almost two years ago the police found a Benzedin board with four pills on it. “DJ was stopped by the police on September 3, 2021 in Pančevo and found with him tablets, which he kept without authorization in a small amount for his own use. It is a substance that has been declared a narcotic drug. He was found with one blister with 4 tablets of Benzedin for which he did not have a medical report“, announced the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Pancevo.

For this reason, the prosecution proposed that DJ be sentenced to a prison term of 1 year and 7 months and that the security measure of confiscation of the case be imposed on him.

