A Serb in Germany killed his girlfriend's daughter

A Serb in Germany killed his girlfriend's daughter

A Serb was arrested in Germany on suspicion of killing his stepdaughter.

In the city of Ulm in Germanya Serb (40) was arrested on suspicion of killing the daughter (7) of his emotional partner with a knife.

The local police said that the man was taken to a psychiatric facility after his arrest. “The man is silent all the time about the crime, and he is, by the way, when he killed the girl, I called the emergency services to help her. Unfortunately, the girl could not be saved, she bled to death on the spot.”according to the German media.

As it is known, on Monday, April 10, around 5:00 p.m., a man called the emergency services, saying that he had killed a girl at a school in Ulm. “The background of the crime is still unclear, a police initially assumed it was the suspect’s daughter. However, the investigation showed that it was actually the daughter of his partner.”it is stated.

An investigation is underway to find out the motive of the crime.

