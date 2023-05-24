A Serb was promised a salary of 2,000 euros in Tel Aviv Info

The Serb responded to a job ad in Tel Aviv, but soon realized that not everything is as it seems.

Izvor: Youtube Printscreen/ i24NEWS English

A man who works in Israel has revealed how much he earns and what the conditions are for citizens who are interested in working in this country. Although there are many examples of our citizens who boasted that they are making good money in Israel, the man appealed that one should be careful when searching for job ads abroad because it often turns out, according to his claims, that everything is not as promised before leaving.

“Through social networks, last year in September, me and a friend found a job offer in Israel. We were promised over 2,000 euros in monthly earnings. At that moment, we needed work, money, and as family members, we decided to go to work for a while . The people we communicated with explained everything to us, but also promised something, which in the end turned out not to be true. When we got there, we got permission to stay for a maximum of three months, later we had to go to the migration center where extended our stay because we work here,” says our reader who wants to warn people who are planning to look for a job in Israel not to do it through social networks. According to him, there are a lot of jobs in Tel Aviv and Haifa, and at the beginning he worked on fixing windows.

“It’s usually cleaning buildings, catering establishments, assembly and the like, but earning more than 2,000 euros is almost impossible if you do something like that, even if you work 400 hours. The maximum you can work is 220 to 230 hours, and after all the deductions for accommodation, air conditioning, food you buy, you will not have more than 1,300, 1,400 euros left. As for Haifa, the hourly wage is 34 shekels, while in Tel Aviv it is 40, but other costs are significantly higher so you stay the same,” claims our reader. He also emphasizes that the food is too expensive.

“The only salvation is to work in a restaurant, to clean or wash dishes and have one or two meals there. I earned a little in eight months, and I worked hard,” said the Serb and warned people to be careful when searching for ads.

(WORLD/Courier)