World

A Serb whose picture was wrongly used in Colombia announced Info

A Serb whose picture was wrongly used in Colombia announced Info

Slobodan Marjanović’s photo appeared in the Colombian media because of the story that he had been killed. He called today and said that he is not that Slobodan Marjanović and that his picture was mistakenly used in the media.

Source: elinformador.com.co/printscreen/hoydiariodelmagdalena.com

On Monday, May 29, news appeared in the Colombian media that Slobodan Marjanović from Žabljak had been killed. Colombian media wrote at the time that his body was found on the highway near the city of Santa Marta. Today, the editorial office “Ringing” said Slobodan Marjanović, whose picture was mistakenly used for that news from Colombia.

My name and surname are the same as the man who the media reported was killed in Colombia, but we are not the same age nor am I from Žabljak. I’m alive, at home, and the photo that was mistakenly posted is mine. I’ve never been to ColombiaSlobodan Marjanović said.

Slobodan was shocked when his friends called him and told him that his photo was published as a photo of a man who was liquidated in Colombia. A picture of him was shown on a television while a report was playing about a murdered man in Colombia.

I don’t care, especially since the place where I live is small, the news spread almost immediately. Even last night, they showed the same picture of me on a television while there was a report about a murdered man in Colombia“, adds Slobodan Marjanović.

Colombian media wrote on Monday, May 29 that he was killed and that his body was found next to the highway. The victim had three bullet wounds and was ejected from the moving vehicle. Colombian media wrote that it was a tourist who was killed during a robbery.

See also  Japan, the race for the succession of Prime Minister Suga is open: the former Foreign Minister Kishida is a candidate
Slobodan Marjanović
Source: hoydiariodelmagdalena.com

(MONDO/Kurir)

