A Serbian woman went to work in Norway and then came back Info

The Serbian woman went to Norway with her family to work, but returned after a year, and revealed her reasons.

I am 36 years old, I have a husband and two children. I work as a nurse. Like many people in my profession, I was given the opportunity to go to Norway and I took advantage of it. It wasn’t a decision of the type: “Goodbye Serbia, you will never see me again!” Simply, my husband supported me in the idea of ​​trying to live somewhere else, considering that our children are still of kindergarten age, and we have two full years until they start school – we decided to “go over”.

We are not the type of people who believe that we have to spend our whole life in the city where we were born, to live in a family house with our parents. So we packed up and left for Norway. I immediately started working as a caregiver, my husband drove for the courier service, and the children started kindergarten.

Days passed, and then months. Here’s what we figured out: As for the money: when you pay your bills, you are left with the same amount you had in Serbia. I don’t have an apartment in Norway, I didn’t have one in Serbia either. Free time: my working hours were 8 hours, it took me 15 minutes from work to kindergarten, but an hour from kindergarten to the apartment. So – I had no more free time.

The time spent with the family was more tense than usual. Due to the change in climate, but probably also the stress of moving, children began to get sick more often. Since in Serbia we made maximum use of “grandparents’ help” on those occasions, we couldn’t do that here. Therefore, I started to “split” working days, and they “split” my salary. I looked at the children with more and more stress when they cried, and they happily announced that they were sick because, unfortunately, that was the only time they had my full attention.

Working environment: Business like business! I did all kinds of things in Serbia, I do all kinds of things in Norway. There is not much difference. When I saw all this, I complained to my sister in one of our long conversations over the Internet. She tells me: “Shut up, you’re better off there, the country is more orderly, cleaner… See what kind of pollution we have here? It’s better for your children that they live there…”

That was my opinion before I came to Norway, and then I started reading some forums on “life in Norway vs life in Serbia”. I realized that Serbia has shortcomings that we as individuals can really influence. So the Norwegians did it. For example, if you want Serbia to be as clean as Norway:

We can repair the doors at the entrance to the buildings ourselves. We can not break fences, light bulbs on the staircase, let the dog pee on the planters in the yard of the building….

If you want your building to look nice, don’t glaze the balconies and don’t turn them into a storage room, if it’s not urban-planned.

Always throw garbage in the bin. Pick up the ones around the building or in your parking lot. When your child sees this, he will do the same…

If you have a dog – you have responsibility. Keep him on a leash, pick up the poop behind him! You wanted a dog yourself!

They say there are no traffic violations in Norway. Well, that’s because they obey the law. If you want to reduce the number of traffic fatalities in Serbia:

Never exceed the speed limit while driving!

Never cross the street at night in black clothes, outside the crosswalk.

Buckle up while driving.

Do not “cut” other vehicles on the road. Do not brake suddenly. Use the signal when you want to turn while driving.

Do not drive if you have drunk beer, brandy, etc.

They tell me Norwegians live up to ninety years!! And do you know why? They don’t brew 50 liters of brandy every year, so they drink it to the last drop during celebrations and funerals. They don’t have the custom of roasting a whole pig for Christmas, even if you don’t have enough people in the house to eat the same pig. They eat little, but sensibly. Their pensioners like to walk, and not like ours, they use public transport to get to the market. If they have cholesterol, high blood pressure, Norwegians will do everything to change their lifestyle in order to improve their health, and not like our people – to think that a pill solves all problems.

Repairing teeth in Serbia, as in the rest of the world, is expensive, but brushing your teeth every day is free. If you donate blood once a year, your health will improve, but the level of blood supplies in Serbia will also increase.

Make sure you get your regular flu shot, it’s free. A funeral, on the other hand, is an expensive affair.

After all this, we packed up and returned to Serbia. Now I feel calmer because now I have the feeling that I am not missing something big “over there.” I don’t know how long this mood will keep me. Maybe tomorrow I will already go somewhere else with my family, but for now we are still here.

