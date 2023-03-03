A serious fire broke out in a 42-story building under construction in Hong Kong, China, and the flames soared like a sci-fi blockbuster

On the evening of March 2, a serious fire broke out in a building under reconstruction in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. So far, two people have been injured.

Eyewitnesses said,The building’s initial fire location was suspected to be on the top floor, and the top floor was blazing with flames, just like a scene in a disaster movie.

The fire quickly spread from the upper floors to the middle floors, and even the Hong Kong Island area could be clearly seen across the shore.

According to sources, more than 100 citizens gathered around the scene to watch. Fire and sundries fell on the street, and two citizens were unable to dodge and were injured.

According to the people present,The building where the fire broke out was originally the former site of the “Sailors’ Club” in Hong Kong. Since 2018, the building has been rebuilt by the Empire Group under the famous entrepreneur Guo Bingxiang.

Statistics show that Guo Bingxiang is a real estate tycoon, and his Guo brothers are the second richest man in Hong Kong, second only to Li Ka-shing.