Water began to seep into the ship, on which there are about 400 people, floating uncontrolled between Malta and Libya.

Izvor: Twitter/seawatch_intl

Water began to seep into the ship on which the eye is located 400 people floating between Malta and Libya without control, said the “Alarm phone” support service, writes the British “Reuters”. The ship had departed from Tobruk, Libya during the previous night, and the distress call came from the ship.

We found a boat with ⁓400 people in distress.

Nearby: 2 merchant ships that are ordered not to rescue, instead one was asked by Malta to only supply the boat with fuel.

400 people are in imminent danger of death.

The EU must act immediately!pic.twitter.com/FGi9DMe2jG — Sea-Watch International (@seawatch_intl)April 9, 2023

According to “Reuters”, the ship has run out of fuel, there is no captain and no one can steer the ship. Below deck was full of water, and the people on board began to panic.

