(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) The municipality of Chesapeake (Chesapeake), Virginia, USA tweeted on Tuesday evening local time that a shooting occurred at a supermarket in the city, causing many deaths and injuries. The police told the media in the early hours of Wednesday that the exact number of casualties is not yet known, but the death toll should be no more than ten people, including the gunman himself. However, the police did not further explain how the gunman died, but stressed that they believed that the gunman committed the crime alone. Earlier media reports said at least five people were taken to hospital for treatment. The shooter’s motive is still unclear.

The Thanksgiving holiday will be two days away, and the store was packed with shoppers when the incident happened. Thanksgiving is a very important holiday in the United States. Police spokesman Leo Kosinski said that at 22:12 local time on Tuesday night, the police received a report of a shooting in a Wal-Mart supermarket. This is a very large supermarket, and the search and rescue operation for the victims is still in progress. In photos and videos circulating on social media, a large number of police cars and ambulances can be seen around the mall.

Kucinsky said: “In a few days, we will have Thanksgiving, and this is really a tragic event. It is a very dark time for everyone who experienced it, especially those who died and injured. All this is terrible.” An employee of the shopping center told the local WAVY TV station: “Fortunately, I was late and escaped the disaster.” The headquarters of the retail giant Wal-Mart also said in a statement: “For this We are deeply shocked by this tragic incident. We will cooperate closely with the police investigation.”

Gun violence is a serious problem plaguing American society. The picture shows an anti-private gun rally in Washington DC in June this year.

Senator Louise Lucas of Virginia tweeted that the incident had caused her irreparable pain, “I will never let it go until I find a solution to the problem of gun proliferation.”

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado last weekend. Gun violence has long been a serious problem plaguing American society, and guns are relatively easy to obtain in the country.

According to the latest data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, a total of about 20,000 people were shot and killed in the United States, that is, an average of more than 50 people died of gun violence every day. Chesapeake City, where the supermarket shooting occurred, has a population of 250,000 and is located on the east coast of the United States about 240 kilometers southeast of the capital, Washington.

