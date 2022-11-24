Home World A shooting in a supermarket in the United States has caused many deaths and injuries | Deutsche Welle from Germany introduces Germany | DW
(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) The municipality of Chesapeake (Chesapeake), Virginia, USA tweeted on Tuesday evening local time that a shooting occurred at a supermarket in the city, causing many deaths and injuries. The police told the media in the early hours of Wednesday that the exact number of casualties is not yet known, but the death toll should be no more than ten people, including the gunman himself. However, the police did not further explain how the gunman died, but stressed that they believed that the gunman committed the crime alone. Earlier media reports said at least five people were taken to hospital for treatment. The shooter’s motive is still unclear.

The Thanksgiving holiday will be two days away, and the store was packed with shoppers when the incident happened. Thanksgiving is a very important holiday in the United States. Police spokesman Leo Kosinski said that at 22:12 local time on Tuesday night, the police received a report of a shooting in a Wal-Mart supermarket. This is a very large supermarket, and the search and rescue operation for the victims is still in progress. In photos and videos circulating on social media, a large number of police cars and ambulances can be seen around the mall.

Kucinsky said: “In a few days, we will have Thanksgiving, and this is really a tragic event. It is a very dark time for everyone who experienced it, especially those who died and injured. All this is terrible.” An employee of the shopping center told the local WAVY TV station: “Fortunately, I was late and escaped the disaster.” The headquarters of the retail giant Wal-Mart also said in a statement: “For this We are deeply shocked by this tragic incident. We will cooperate closely with the police investigation.”

Gun violence is a serious problem plaguing American society. The picture shows an anti-private gun rally in Washington DC in June this year.

Senator Louise Lucas of Virginia tweeted that the incident had caused her irreparable pain, “I will never let it go until I find a solution to the problem of gun proliferation.”

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado last weekend. Gun violence has long been a serious problem plaguing American society, and guns are relatively easy to obtain in the country.

According to the latest data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, a total of about 20,000 people were shot and killed in the United States, that is, an average of more than 50 people died of gun violence every day. Chesapeake City, where the supermarket shooting occurred, has a population of 250,000 and is located on the east coast of the United States about 240 kilometers southeast of the capital, Washington.

(German News Agency, Reuters)

© 2022Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle.Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution

  • ambulance and stretcher (picture-alliance/AP Images)

    Concerts, nightclubs, theaters: scenes of mass shootings around the world in recent years

    USA, Las Vegas

    On October 1, 2017, a retiree from Nevada, USA, went on a rampage at an open-air concert in Las Vegas, shooting and killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of concertgoers. Finally, the police arrived Before, the gunman was killed by drinking bullets. The incident was the bloodiest massacre in modern American history. This year alone, there have been many similar shootings in the United States.

  • A woman praying in Orlando (picture-alliance/dpa/G. George Wilson)

    Concerts, nightclubs, theaters: scenes of mass shootings around the world in recent years

    Orlando, USA

    On June 12, 2016, a shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida killed 49 people and injured dozens more, making it the deadliest case at the time. The killer was a 29-year-old man named Omar Maten.

  • Eagles of Death Metal on stage (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ruszniewski)

    Concerts, nightclubs, theaters: scenes of mass shootings around the world in recent years

    Paris France

    On November 13, 2015, at the Bataclan theater in Paris, France, when an American rock band was performing, a terrorist attack occurred: 89 people died. A total of 130 people were killed in several terrorist attacks that occurred almost simultaneously in Paris that night. Afterwards, the “Islamic State” claimed responsibility for this round of violent attacks.

  • A policeman stands in front of sign that reads Reina (picture alliance/dpa/E.Gurel)

    Concerts, nightclubs, theaters: scenes of mass shootings around the world in recent years

    Istanbul, Turkey

    At the beginning of the new year, on New Year’s Eve in 2017, a shooting occurred at the famous nightclub “Leina” in Istanbul, Turkey. 39 people were killed and dozens were injured. A man from Uzbekistan carried out the attack and was arrested days later. “Islamic State” claimed responsibility for the case. The case is still awaiting trial.

  • Police helping injured woman (picture-alliance/ZUMA/London News Pictures/J. Goodman)

    Concerts, nightclubs, theaters: scenes of mass shootings around the world in recent years

    Manchester, UK

    On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber detonated a homemade bomb at a large concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people and injuring more than 250. Police say 22-year-old Salman Abedi committed the crime alone but had other insiders.

  • police checking out crime scene (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)

    Concerts, nightclubs, theaters: scenes of mass shootings around the world in recent years

    Ansbach, Germany

    On July 24, 2016, a 27-year-old Syrian refugee detonated a homemade bomb outside a bar in Ansbach, killing himself and injuring many others. It is reported that he was prevented from entering an open-air concert without a ticket.

  • policeman in front of empty stage at nite (picture-alliance/dpa/T.Frey)

    Concerts, nightclubs, theaters: scenes of mass shootings around the world in recent years

    Nurburg, Germany – Preventing problems before they happen

    The German Rock am Ring music festival (Rock am Ring) originally scheduled to be held on June 2, 2017 had to be temporarily canceled and the evacuation of the audience was carried out. The police had prior clues of a possible terrorist attack, but could not confirm it. During the concert, which lasted for several days, 85 bands will take the stage, and each concert will welcome nearly 100,000 spectators.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


